4 DRDO officials booked for abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

The police have booked four officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the charge of abetment of suicide after a technician reportedly died by suicide at the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) building in Sector 37.

Jaswinder Singh had jumped to death on March 21 and left a note blaming his senior officers for the extreme step. Those booked were Sudhir, Anurag, Harpal Singh and Akhsay Jain.

A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Bhupinder Singh, at the Sector 39 police station.

The police will send the suicide note to the CFSL, Sector 36, for a forensic examination.