4 dumpers seized at mining sites in Panchkula district

Panchkula, December 21

The district administration seized two dumpers each at Kalka and Panchkula mining sites late last night.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said SDMs of Panchkula, along with a joint team of the police and the Mining Department, inspected various places in the district and impounded a total of four dumpers involved in illegal mining.

He said Kalka SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi, along with mining officer Om Dutt Sharma and field staff, inspected Karanpur and Baadgodam villages to prevent illegal mining in the Kalka sub-division.

During inspection, a dumper involved in illegal mining was seized from Karanpur village. The team also inspected a stone crusher in Baadgodam village. A dumper full of mineral was found on the spot. Its driver failed to produce any document, following which the vehicle was impounded.

Kaushik said Panchkula SDM Mamta Sharma, along with District Mining Officer Om Dutt Sharma and field staff, inspected Ramgarh village. During inspection, two dumpers were found at Ramgarh village. These dumpers were loaded with gatka more than the quantity mentioned in the e-departure slips. Both vehicles have been impounded.