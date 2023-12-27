4 eateries built at coal depot sealed

Chandigarh, December 26
A team of the UT Estate Office today sealed the premises of a coal depot in Sector 10.
An official said four restaurants were operating from the premises without getting building plans approved.
The official said the restaurants were set up in place of coal depot were running illegally.
Earlier, instructions were issued by the SDM regarding the violations, but in further appeal, the matter went to the UT Adviser, who also justified the instructions issued earlier. The Enforcement Department (ED) of the Estate Office reached the coal depot this morning and sealed the shops built there. Police personnel accompanied the ED team.
