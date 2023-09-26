4-ft-deep pit on VIP Road claims biker’s life

Zirakpur, September 25
An unattended 4-ft-deep pit alongside VIP Road near Orbit Apartments claimed the life of a biker in the wee hours of Sunday.
The deceased, Sunil Kumar, 28, a resident of Sector 33-B, Chandigarh, died after his bike fell in the open pit without any caution sign at the spot.
Sources said the pit was dug up by Municipal Council (MC) workers two-three months ago in a bid to find manholes buried under the interlocking tiles. MC officials refuted the charge.
After the incident, the pit was hurriedly filled with earth, but the spot still remains a safety hazard as loose earth would lead to slippery conditions in case of rain. At night, two-wheeler riders often are taken off guard suddenly at the spot.
Society residents said the pit had been there for around two-three months. “The area is poorly lit and the biker probably did not notice it around 4 am.”
The deceased, a bike taxi rider, was returning after dropping a customer nearby. Passersbys were alarmed on hearing a thud and saw a biker in a blood of pool. He was bleeding profusely due to head injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.
“It is a sad state of affairs here. The pit, which has been filled now, could have been filled earlier too. It was done after a precious life was lost. Only the family knows the loss of their dear ones. For others, it is a routine affair here,” said a bike taxi rider who called up the ambulance and police after the incident.
VIP Road is in a very bad condition with potholes marring the busy stretch. Residents expressed resentment and anger at the MC for failing to maintain the road.
