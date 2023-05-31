4 held for AC thefts in Chandigarh, 15 units recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Crime Branch of the UT police has nabbed a gang of thieves who stole outdoor units of split air-conditioners (ACs) installed in markets. A total of 15 units, including four units stolen the city, have been recovered from them.

The city had witnessed a spurt in AC thefts recently. Three cases were registered at the police stations of Sector 3, 17 and 34. The police said the crime branch staff investigated the theft cases and scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area where the thefts were reported. They nabbed three suspects, identified as Varinder Singh (32), a resident of Panchkula; Chamkaur Singh (34), a resident of Zirakpur; and Karan (18) of Ferozepur. A total of six AC units and the car used in the crime were recovered from them.

The police said on the interrogation of the suspects led to the arrest of the fourth person, Vishaldeep, alias Shelly (25), a resident of Amritsar. Three AC units were recovered from his possession and six more were seized from Pinjore on the basis of disclosures made by him. The police said the three theft case registered in the city had been solved with their arrest.

Stole 50 ACs from tricity

The police said the main suspect, Chamkaur, is an AC mechanic. He, along with Varinder, a drug addict, used to visit Chandigarh during the night and steal AC units installed outside SCOs and offices. The suspects confessed to have stolen around 50 units from the tricity areas, said the police.