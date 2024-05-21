4 held for forging vehicle registration certificates

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 20

The police have arrested four suspects, including a jail inmate for forging fake registration certificates for four-wheelers and two-wheelers and recovered a total of 15 fake RCs, blank documents, computers, laptops, printers and mobile phones from them near Sector 91.

The suspects, identified as Hanumangarh resident Hira Singh; Mohali residents Harsh and Arjun Kumar; and Balongi resident Swaran Prajapati, were booked under Sections 420, 465, 468, 468, 471, and 120B of the IPC at Sohana police station on May 14.

Sohana SHO Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said, “The suspects, Harsh and Mangat, were nabbed with fake RCs. During questioning, they revealed that Swaran Prajapati of Balongi village helped them print RCs at his shop. The mastermind, Hira Singh, who was lodged in Nabha jail in a murder case, was operating the gang from the jail by using a mobile phone. A similar case was registered against him at Zirakpur in 2022.”

The suspects were produced in court and sent to police remand for three days.

The police said the suspect used to take photos and number plates of vehicles from a social media market and then forge documents and sell the RCs to customers for Rs 25,000-30,000 which were later used on scrap vehicles. The victims would learn of fraud after verifying documents.

On October 21, the police arrested four members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in preparing fake registration certificates (RCs) for vehicles. As many as 32 RCs were recovered from the suspects. Hira Singh, who is currently staying at Kharar, and Almora (Uttarakhand) native Harish Singh Mehra were arrested at Zirakpur light points. While 14 fake RCs were recovered from Hira, five were seized from Harish.

During the course of the investigation, Surinder Singh, alias Sindhu, was arrested from Guru Nanak Colony, Sangria, Rajasthan, on October 24, and seven fake vehicle RCs were recovered from him.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali