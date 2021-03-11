4 highway robbers nailed in Mohali, 11 luxury cars recovered

Mohali, April 27

The police have arrested four members of a gang of highway robbers involved in carjacking cases and have recovered 11 luxury cars from them.

A pistol and four live rounds have also been seized from them. The suspects have been identified as Tarn Taran residents Rachpal Singh, alias Lali (28), Lovepreet Singh, alias Kang (24), and Mandeep Singh, alias Rinku (32), and Amritsar resident Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga (26). The police have also seized equipment such as a computer, a printer, an RC cutter and 50 RC sheets, used for preparing forged documents.

A case under Sections 307 and 379-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sohana police station on April 13.

On April 13, a car was taken away at gunpoint from an area under the jurisdiction of the Sohana police station by unknown persons and the driver of the car was also abducted.

The police arrested four members of the gang by scanning a 500-km area through CCTV footage and human intelligence within 10 days.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “Three members of the gang were earlier booked in several cases of theft, snatching and rioting registered at various police stations of Punjab. The suspects were produced in a court and remanded in police custody.”