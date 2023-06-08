4 Mani Majra parks get outdoor gyms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurated outdoor gyms at four parks in NAC, Mani Majra, here today.

A sum of Rs 12.53 lakh from MPLAD funds has been used to install gym equipment at these parks. The Mayor and other dignitaries also planted saplings of various ornamental trees and shrubs in the green parks.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said these outdoor gyms would benefit thousands of youngsters as well as elderly people of the area. He said people would be able to do exercise when they go for morning or evening walk. The aim of outdoor gyms was to promote healthy living in the city, added the Mayor.