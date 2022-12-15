Mohali: 4 MC inspectors suspended

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 14

Four inspectors of the Tehbazari Department of the Municipal Corporation have been suspended after the MC Commissioner gave a report on November 23 to the Directorate, Local Government Department. The director had sought a report on the compliance of the Punjab and Haryana High Court orders in a 2018 case.

Ashok Kumar, Varinder Kumar, Anil Kumar and Rajinder Singh have been suspended with immediate effect, the order read. The chargesheet against the officials would be submitted later on, stated Umashankar Gupta, Director, Local Government.

Sources said the action came after the officials allegedly failed to comply with the implementation of the orders related to an anti-encroachment drive.

