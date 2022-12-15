Mohali: 4 MC inspectors suspended

Mohali, December 14
Four inspectors of the Tehbazari Department of the Municipal Corporation have been suspended after the MC Commissioner gave a report on November 23 to the Directorate, Local Government Department. The director had sought a report on the compliance of the Punjab and Haryana High Court orders in a 2018 case.
Ashok Kumar, Varinder Kumar, Anil Kumar and Rajinder Singh have been suspended with immediate effect, the order read. The chargesheet against the officials would be submitted later on, stated Umashankar Gupta, Director, Local Government.
Sources said the action came after the officials allegedly failed to comply with the implementation of the orders related to an anti-encroachment drive.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...