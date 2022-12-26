4 more held in minor’s rape, murder case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 25

The police have arrested four more persons in the rape and murder case of a minor in Kurali on Saturday.

A 17-year-old girl was raped and found murdered in a sugarcane field at Jhandemajra village of Kurali on her birthday on December 22. The police had then arrested Gursewak Singh, 25, of Mullanpur for the crime.

Now, Gursewak’s mother and sister, along with two friends Balkar and Sarabjit, have been arrested in the case.

The police said Gursewak worked in a private bank and had come in contact with the girl through social media.

The family had tried to destroy the evidence. Gursewak’s brother-in-law was still absconding, said the police.

