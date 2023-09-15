4 mths on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Zirakpur, September 14

The police claimed to have solved a sensational murder case by arresting the main suspect today.

On May 1, the body of a woman, named Babita, was found in a room at a hotel in Lohgarh, Zirakpur. A murder case was registered at the Zirakpur police station.

The team investigating the case analysed the evidence procured from the crime spot and identified Paramjit Singh, alias Sonu Narang, of Lakhowal, Ludhiana, as the main suspect.

Using the CCTV footage, the team tracked his post-crime route, which led to the banks of Sirhind canal, where he had left his scooter to create an impression of suicide in an attempt to dodge the police.

However, the SHO of the Zirakpur police station and his team traced the suspect, who was putting up in a hideout at Ludhiana since the day of crime. Acting on human and technical inputs, the team arrested the suspect in Ludhiana today.

The preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspect was having an extra-marital relationship with the woman, said the police. “He was staying in a Zirakpur hotel along with his daughter on a fake ID card. Further investigation is in process,” said Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar.

The 33-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the hotel room. She hailed from Himachal Pradesh. The police said the duo was staying in the hotel for the past one month. The youth went missing on the night of murder. — TNS

