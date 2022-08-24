4 nabbed for Rs 9.24 lakh fraud

Chandigarh, August 23
Four suspects have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell for duping a city resident of Rs 9.24 lakh.
Three of the suspects, identified as Noman (26), Nitin (26) and Ashish Tiwari (30), were arrested from Loni in Ghaziabad district, while the fourth one, Sonu Srivastava (27), was nabbed from Murthal, Haryana.
Complainant Nirmal Singh received a call from an unidentified caller, claiming to be a representative of the insurance company. The suspect asked the complainant if there was some dispute regarding his insurance policy and that he could get it resolved. He made him send his ID proof, Aadhaar card and two through courier.
The complainant later received a call from the fraudster, who claimed he was required deposit some amount first to get the Rs 14 lakh benefit. He provided two bank accounts and the victim deposited Rs 9.24 lakh in the accounts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...
Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts
Let us see the papers: CJI
On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector
Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...
Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy
He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC
Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
No intention to sell our stake: NDTV