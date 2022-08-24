4 nabbed for Rs 9.24 lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Four suspects have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell for duping a city resident of Rs 9.24 lakh.

Three of the suspects, identified as Noman (26), Nitin (26) and Ashish Tiwari (30), were arrested from Loni in Ghaziabad district, while the fourth one, Sonu Srivastava (27), was nabbed from Murthal, Haryana.

Complainant Nirmal Singh received a call from an unidentified caller, claiming to be a representative of the insurance company. The suspect asked the complainant if there was some dispute regarding his insurance policy and that he could get it resolved. He made him send his ID proof, Aadhaar card and two through courier.

The complainant later received a call from the fraudster, who claimed he was required deposit some amount first to get the Rs 14 lakh benefit. He provided two bank accounts and the victim deposited Rs 9.24 lakh in the accounts.