4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

The suspects with cars recovered in Mohali on Tuesday. VICKY



Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 3

The police today claimed to have solved three cases of car snatching in Mohali district over a fortnight with the arrest of four suspects. Four cars, including three snatched vehicles, cash and a mobile phone have been recovered from the suspects.

The police arrested a suspect, part of a three-member gang, including a girl, which used to lure innocent youths on a dating application and call them to a secluded place during odd hours. They used to rob victims of cash, mobile phones and forcibly transfer money through their bank accounts and e-wallets. The gang had robbed at least five victims in the past two months, claimed the police.

Khushhaal Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, was arrested and two cars were recovered from him. One of these was a car snatched on December 29, while the other was used in crime. The police said during questioning, the suspect identified the other two members as Ranvir Singh, alias Mithu, and Jyoti.

On December 29, the suspects had snatched a car from class XII student Jashanpreet Singh near Gharuan. The suspects had robbed him of Rs 700 in cash and assaulted him before speeding away in his car.

DSP (Detective) Gursher Singh said: “The past victims have been robbed of Rs 80,000; Rs 25,000; Rs 10,000; Rs 7,000; and Rs 700, a car and a mobile phone, respectively. All three suspects are 21-22 years old.”

The police further arrested Haridwar native Sandeep, alias Khand, while his accomplice Dinesh, a native of Uttarakhand, is absconding in a case of car snatching near Sector 62 around 10 pm on December 23.

The two had assaulted a Phase 7 resident, Gaurav Sharma, and taken away his car after the owner sought their help to drop him home as he was in an inebriated state, said the police. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC had been registered at the Phase-8 police station.

The police said the victim had requested the two to drop him home in Sector 34. They agreed, but when they reached Sector 62, the two, also in alleged inebriated state, assaulted the victim and sped away in his car.

A day later, a CCTV footage emerged of the two pushing the car in broad daylight near traffic lights in Chandigarh.

Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said: “The questioning of the two will reveal key details as they may be involved in other criminal activities. They do not have any proper address or a family background.”

Also, the police arrested Sohana resident Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jashan, and Karanvir Singh, alias Karan, for assaulting Mauli Baidwan resident Gurvinder Singh and later taking away his car on December 31.

The police said it was primarily a rioting case and the car was snatched later. The police have recovered the car. A case was registered at the Sohana police station today. “It was the outcome of personal enmity,” added Garg.

Four cars, cash, mobile recovered

  • Khushhaal Singh, part of a 3-member gang that used to honeytrap victims, held with two cars; one was snatched from student near Gharuan on Dec 29
  • Sandeep, alias Khand, held with car snatched from a Phase 7 resident near Sector 62 on December 23 after assaulting the victim
  • Jashanpreet Singh and Karanvir Singh held for assaulting Mauli Baidwan resident and later taking away his car on Dec 31; car seized

#Mohali

