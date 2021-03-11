Chandigarh: 4 newly born wood ducks released in aquatic aviary

Chandigarh, August 12
UT Adviser Dharam Pal today released four newly born wood ducks in the aquatic aviary at Chandigarh Bird Park.
The Adviser appreciated the park management for successful breeding of birds. He stated that care must be taken to create a conducive atmosphere for all bird species.
Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests, said eggs laid by wood ducks where shifted to the incubator so that these were not harmed. Adequate temperature was maintained for hatching these eggs. He informed that the subadult chicks of wood ducks released today were over two months old and stable to survive in the open.
The UT Adviser, along with Anita Dharam Pal, inaugurated the new souvenir shop at the bird park. In all, 65 different varieties of items would be available for sale from tomorrow onwards. The shop would be run by the Forest Department.
