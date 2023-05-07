4 of immigration firm booked for Rs 55.4-lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The police have booked Pooja Mahajan, Lavish Mahajan, Vivek Saini, Gogi Mehra and others of i-Abroad Education and Immigration, Sector 42, here, in six different cases of cheating and the Immigration Act.

They duped complainants to the tune of Rs 55.4 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. As many as six cases of immigration fraud were already registered against them at the Sector 36 police station and two other cases were registered at the Sector 34 police station.

The police said as many as 18 cases under Section 188 were registered against the immigration firm for operating without prior approval of the police and violating the orders of the DM, Chandigarh.