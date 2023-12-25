4 PEC skaters win medals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Four students of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) won three gold medals and one bronze at the 61st National Roller Skating Championship, which concluded here recently.

While Paras Dhiman, Yashika Sharma and Sanchita Goel won gold medals, Gurnoor Singh settled for bronze.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Engineering College