4 peddlers held after hot chase

Chandigarh, November 9
The Crime Branch of the Chandigarh police arrested four drug peddlers following a chase and seized 2.104 kg of charas from their possession.
A checkpoint was laid near the grain market in Maloya. The suspects travelling in a car attempted to flee upon spotting the checkpoint. A chase ensued and the suspects were intercepted in Sector 7. They were identified as Manish (22), Monu (19) and Rohan (19), all of Maloya, and Ankit (23) of Sector 56.
The narcotic was found hidden in a cavity under the car’s armrest. The police said the suspects were involved in smuggling charas from Himachal Pradesh and selling it in Chandigarh and nearby cities. Two of them, Manish and Monu have a criminal past, they added.
