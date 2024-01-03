4 stabbing incidents in Chandigarh, two lose money

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Four stabbing incidents were reported in the city on the intervening night of January 1 and 2. Cash was snatched from the victims in two incidents.

Three pedestrians stabbed a Bapu Dham Colony resident and snatched cash from him. Victim Raju Pandey (28) told the police that the suspects, who were in their mid-twenties, stabbed him on his left hand. He alleged that the suspects snatched Rs 7,000 cash from him. After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and got the victim admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Cellphone snatched Two bike-borne miscreants reportedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman. The complainant, a resident of Ram Darbar, reported that the suspects snatched her cellphone near bus stand. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

Another snatching complaint was lodged by one Ramesh, who stated that he was on way to Sector 22 when a person stopped him to ask an address. In the meantime, another person arrived there and stabbed him. Ramesh alleged that the suspects snatched Rs 5,000 cash and a mobile phone from him. The suspects reportedly fled in a car.

The third stabbing incident was reported from Sector 41. Complainant identified as Prince told the police that an unknown person stabbed his brother Raju (19). The victim was admitted to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. The fourth stabbing incident was reported by Munna Kumar (30) of Dadu Majra. He was stabbed by a bike rider. He was admitted to the GMSH, Sector 16.