4 sweeping machines to clean Panchkula roads at night

Panchkula, August 24
The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has received two more sweeping machines taking the total number to four. These machines will be pressed together into service to clean main roads at night.
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal flagged off the sweeping machines from the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 14 here for cleanliness in the city. Councillor Usha Rani, XEN Sumit Malik and Chief Sanitation Inspector Avinash Singla were also present.
The Mayor said A and B roads in sectors here would be cleaned daily with the help of road sweeping machine. He directed the authorities concerned that the roads should be cleaned regularly at night and there should not be any dirt anywhere in the city.
