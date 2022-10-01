Covid: 4 taken ill in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 30
The city witnessed four cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. As many as 13 patients recovered from the disease, while there was no fresh fatality due to the disease. — TNS
No case in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported no fresh case of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours. With no recovery or fatality on Friday, the number of active cases in the district remained at 12. — TNS
8 +ve in Mohali
Mohali: Eight persons were found infected with Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, while 10 patients were cured on Friday. There was no fresh fatality. The number of active cases dropped to 30.
