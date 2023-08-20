4 Tangori colleges under ‘No Admission Zone’

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 19

The IK Gujral Punjab Technical University has issued a notification, putting four colleges of Shaheed Udham Singh Group of Institutions (SUSGI) under ‘No admission zone’.

Due to the differences between the management of the group since 2019, the students have been suffering as teachers are leaving the institute after not getting paid salaries regularly. As a result, more than 316 students of Shaheed Udham Singh College of Engineering & Technology, Shaheed Udham Singh Institute of Computers, Shaheed Udham Singh College of Pharmacy and Shaheed Udham Singh College of Engineering, all at Tangori village, have been shifted/transferred to nearby colleges of their choice.

“No new admission will be done in the colleges now and the existing students will be shifted to other colleges according to the availability of seats in the courses. The colleges will remain closed and only maintenance staff will be at work,” said an official of Desh Bhagat Memorial Educational Trust, Tangori.

The notification states that the management has to constitute a cell to facilitate the admission of students to other colleges.

