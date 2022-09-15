4 threaten DSP at Ambala jail, booked

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 14

The police have booked four inmates, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Group, at the Central Jail, Ambala, for allegedly threatening a DSP of the prison.

A case has been registered against Surya Pratap Singh, brother of gangster Kala Rana, Ankur Singh, Yograj and Jitender at the Baldev Nagar police station under Section 42 of the Prisons Act and Sections 186, 353 and 506 of the IPC.

In a complaint, DSP Dr Rajiv Kumar stated that acting on a tip-off, a team of jail officials, including him, found Surya Pratap Singh using a mobile phone inside the jail. On seeing the jail staff, he banged the phone on the floor. He, along with Ankur, Yograj and Jitender, started scuffling with the jail staff.

The inmates allegedly abused the jail staff and threatened to kill the DSP. They allegedly told him that they would send the group (Lawrence group) members to his house to shoot him (DSP) and his family members.