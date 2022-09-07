4 who conned people looking for jobs nabbed in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 6

Four fraudsters, including two commerce graduates, who were running a call centre to dupe people on the pretext of providing them jobs, have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Cell of the UT police.

The suspects have been identified as 33-year-old Alok Kumar, the kingpin, who was operating the call centre in Noida, Mrinal Sharma (26), the team leader at the call centre, and Pankaj (24) and Arun Tyagi (25), who were part of the organised racket.

The police said they had received a complaint from a girl that she had uploaded her resume on a job portal after which she received a call from someone who claimed to be calling from naukari.com. The caller asked the victim to deposit Rs 1,900 as processing fee, which would be refunded after the interview.

Not knowing that she is being trapped, the victim transferred the money to a bank account provided by the suspects. The suspects then started asking more money for document verification, profile activation, etc, following which the victim transferred a total of Rs 90,610 to the suspects. However, the victim was neither provided a job nor her money was refunded. The victim then approached the police.

During the probe, the four suspects were arrested. — TNS

Modus operandi

The suspects used to take information about people looking for jobs from various job portals after creating a fake ID as an employer. They used to purchase SIM cards on someone else's names by paying them some money. The same numbers were used to make calls to the victims. Around 1,000 calls were made on a daily basis and many of their targets used to fall in their trap.

