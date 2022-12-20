4 years on, 259-bed trauma centre awaits completion

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, December 19

The project to set up an emergency-cum-trauma centre at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has suffered long delays ever since it was conceptualised four years ago.

With barely 15 per cent of the work being carried out so far, the project may only be completed by the middle of next year. Besides Chandigarh, the GMCH-32 caters to patients from the region, including Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. With only 45 beds in the emergency block and a daily footfall of over 350 patients in the emergency, doctors remain tied up. Patients on gurneys are often accommodated in an open hall to cater to the rush.

In 2019, the UT Administration had approved the construction of the centre at an estimated cost of Rs 52.77 lakh. The construction of the 259-bed Emergency and Trauma Block was to be completed within 18 months (by February, 2022) after the allotment of work.

With the construction of the Emergency and Trauma Block, healthcare facilities at the GMCH will get a shot in the arm as patients from the entire region will benefit.

The new emergency-cum-trauma centre will come up in Block A, replacing the old emergency, which will be demolished. The mother and child care centre will come up in the Block K area of the hospital. The expansion of the emergency ward will ease patient rush at the GMCH-32. The emergency block will have clinical labs; X-ray, CT scan and MRI facilities; a chemist shop; two emergency operating theatres and a minor OT; post-operative wards; an isolation ward and parking facilities in the twin basements. It will also have provision for central air-conditioning, firefighting and fire sensing.

The building will have a parking facility to accommodate 59 cars and 144 two-wheelers.

A 24-bed state-of-the-art intensive care unit (ICU), a 64-bed ward for stable patients, two isolation wards with 33 beds and a 47-bed ambulatory care ward are also on the anvil. There will be space to accommodate around 400 attendants of patients at two levels. The new building will have five operating theatres (OTs) and a minor OT.