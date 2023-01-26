4 years on, Kalka mini-secretariat yet to see the light of day

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, January 25

A mini-secretariat proposed for the Kalka subdivision in the district, for which the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had allotted land in the year 2018, is yet to see the light of day.

People are facing problems in getting their works done as government offices are located far away from each other. Many government offices in Kalka are situated in congested areas and people have to reach there through narrow streets. Not only this, the space in those offices is too less and people visiting these for works have to wait outside.

Keeping this in view, the government had sanctioned mini-secretariat in HSVP sectors on the Pinjore-Nalagarh road. The work of constructing the building has not been started till date.

For the past several years, civil courts are running from the office of the Market Board in Kalka and people have to face traffic jam to reach the court. The civil court was also to be shifted to the approved mini-secretariat along with the SDM office, Tehsil and the DSP office.

Many offices in the area are functioning from rented buildings. The condition of many buildings is very poor and many offices do not even have basic facilities like parking. If the mini-secretariat is constructed, then all offices would come under one roof and people will be able to get their works done in less time.

Advocate Vijay Bansal, president, Shivalik Vikas Manch, in a memorandum to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has demanded that the construction of mini-secretariat should be started immediately.

Arun Sinhmar, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, said they had floated a tender for the construction work, but it got time-barred due to non-marking of the site.

Land for the project allotted in 2018

The government had sanctioned mini-secretariat on the Pinjore-Nalagarh road

The HSVP had allotted land for the project in 2018

The work of constructing the building has not started till date

Many government offices in the area are functioning from rented buildings

The condition of many buildings is very poor

#Kalka