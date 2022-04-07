4 years on, Sector 27 man acquitted of rape charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

A local court has acquitted a Sector 27 resident booked in a rape case registered in 2017.

On August 29, 2017, a case under Section 376(2), 323 and 343 of the IPC was registered against Rohit Verma at the Sector 26 police station. The complainant had alleged that the accused raped her on the pretext of marriage.

The counsel of the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. The counsel said the woman filed the complaint to extort money, adding that she had earlier filed similar complaints against many persons.

The counsel said nothing was proved against the accused in the CFSL report also.

The court acquitted the accused, as the prosecution failed to prove the charges levelled on him.