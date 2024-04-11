40 shanties destroyed in fire at Mohali, migrants left homeless

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 10

Around 40 shanties were destroyed in a fire near Bhago Majra village on the Landran road this morning. No loss of life was reported.

Fire officials reached the spot but by then the damage had been done. Local residents said the incident took place in the morning when children were away for school. Dwellers escaped to safety as the fire broke out. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Village residents tried to douse the flames, but in vain. Arrangements to provide food and shelter to the affected migrants were made at local religious places.

Mohali SDM Depankar Garg spoke with the persons whose shanties were destroyed in the fire and shared their grief.

“Accommodation for the affected persons has been arranged at the nearby religious places where food is also being served. No casualty was reported in the incident. A large amount of household goods has been damaged,” he said.

