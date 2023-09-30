40-year-old acquitted in rape case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

A city court has acquitted a 40-year-old man, Jaspal Singh, alias Pal Baba, of Punjab in a case of rape registered against him four years ago. The court maintained the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered the case against Jaspal Singh on the complaint of a woman on September 14, 2019, under Sections 376(2) and 506 of the IPC. The victim had alleged the accused raped her when she visited him for treatment for pain in the legs.

She alleged the accused, Pal Baba, gave her something to eat in the name of treatment. After eating it, she fell unconscious and the accused raped her, she had alleged.

On the other hand, counsel for the accused said the accused had been falsely implicated. The counsel claimed that the FIR against the accused was registered after a delay of two years. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.