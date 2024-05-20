40 youths visit Chandigarh Architecture Museum

Chandigarh, May 19
To commemorate International Museum Day, INTACH Chandigarh organised a curated tour of the Chandigarh Architecture Museum. A group of around 40 enthusiastic participants were taken around the Architecture Museum by the former director, Le Corbusier Centre and co-convenor INTACH Chandigarh, Deepika Gandhi. They were explained Chandigarh’s entire journey from its making to development.
The participants were made aware of many interesting facts of the city. From the selection of its site, the tough conditions under which it was made, the team before Corbusier, to the salient features of the city were told to the students .
