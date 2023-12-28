415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 27

Audit Department has pointed out that the fire wing of the Municipal Corporation has not taken action required against those who have not applied for the fire safety certificate/no-objection certificate, which may lead to fire-related mishaps.

In its report for financial year 2022-23, which is out now, the office of the Principal Director of Audit (Central), Chandigarh, has stated, “During a test-check of the record, it was found that a total of 415 fire safety advisory-cum-notices were issued by the Fire Department to the building owners/occupiers and they were asked to apply for a fresh/renewal fire safety certificate for their premises. But despite notices having been served, a few occupiers had applied for fire safety certificate/NOC.

“Further, it was observed once the notice had been given, the Fire Department had not taken action required against those who had not applied for the NOC which may cause a mishap during a fire incident. Moreover, this has also resulted in the loss of revenue, as the inspection/fire safety certificate charges were recoverable from the owners of these buildings.”

The report adds that the MC fire wing had failed to file a response to all these things pointed out in the audit.

However, a fire wing official, while talking to Chandigarh Tribune, said they had now started a major exercise during which a survey of buildings would be done and notices issued to owners, asking them to obtain NOC. If they failed to get it, action as per law would be initiated.

Last year, the MC’s own assessment had found that of more than 20,000 commercial establishments in the city, not even 1,000 had procured the fire-safety certificate from the fire wing.

As per the Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, the Fire Department issues the fire safety certificate and NOC after verifying and auditing fire-resistance and fire-safety mechanism at a building. The department issues the Fire Safety Certificate to multi-storied buildings, factories or industries manufacturing products, cinema halls, schools, government buildings, hotels, cracker shops and stores.

