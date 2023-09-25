42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 24

PGI staff members will now be entitled to 42 days of special casual leave when donating their organs to save another human being’s life. The move comes as a special welfare measure in the interest of public health and underscores PGI’s commitment to humanitarian causes.

In alignment with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s recommendations and in response to numerous requests and queries, the PGIMER has taken a step to encourage organ donation within its community.

Organ donation is a profound act of generosity that can make a life-changing difference to those in dire need. Recognising the significance and the recovery involved for organ donors, the PGIMER has decided to grant its staff members 42 days of special casual leave.

This decision will facilitate the recovery process for donors, which encompasses both hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation care. The 42 days of leave will be available irrespective of the type of surgery required for organ donation, provided the donor received approval from a government-registered medical practitioner as mandated by the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.

It is noteworthy that this initiative surpasses the conventional provisions of Appendix-III of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, which previously limited special casual leave to 30 days per calendar year.

The leave will typically commence on the day of the donor’s hospital admission. However, there is flexibility in the start date, allowing for a maximum of one week before the surgery, based on the recommendation of a government-registered medical practitioner or doctor. By offering this extended leave, the PGIMER aims at not only supporting its employees in their selfless acts but also setting an example for the broader community, encouraging more individuals to consider organ donation as a means of saving lives.

#Organ Donation #PGI Chandigarh