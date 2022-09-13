42 heritage buildings to get info boards

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 12

People will now get to know about the buildings with heritage grading located across the city, as the UT Administration is going to construct information boards at all such buildings.

People will be able to get information such as when the building was constructed and who designed, said an official.

The administration has invited applications from interested agencies for the construction of such boards at a total of 42 heritage buildings.

Chief Engineer CB Ojha said the administration was going to construct these boards at all heritage buildings. The work would be allotted soon, he added.

Interested agencies can apply for this work till September 14 and the bid will be opened the same day. The agency getting the work order will have to complete it within three months.

The official added the visitors would not require the help of tourist guides as these boards would carry a detailed information about the respective buildings.

The decision to install the information boards was taken at a meeting of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee.

The Capitol Complex in Chandigarh has been given the status of World Heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. Gandhi Bhawan at Panjab University, AC Joshi Library, Government Press Building, etc, have also been accorded the heritage status.

Right now, even residents of the city do not know much about these heritage buildings, said a local resident. According to the administration, these boards will help boost tourism in the city.

Key sites in City