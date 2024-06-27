Chandigarh: 43 AFPI alumni feted for joining armed forces

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

As many as 43 alumni of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, who were selected for the defence forces, were honoured at the annual Achievers Meet organised at the institute.

Those felicitated included 10 alumni who were commissioned as officers in May-June this year. Others were those who had passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA) or presently undergoing pre-commission training in various service academies.

Presiding over the event, Maj Gen BS Grewal (retd), AFPI’s founder-director and member of the governing body, exhorted the cadets to to discover their hidden talents, overcome shortcomings and set higher standards of personal integrity.

AFPI Director Maj Gen Ajay H Chauhan (retd) said the institute had so far sent 229 cadets to the armed forces. He said 22 cadets, who had cleared their Services Selection Board interview this year, had started receiving joining letters for the NDA.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharaja Ranjit Singh #Mohali