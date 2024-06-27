Chandigarh: 43 AFPI alumni feted for joining armed forces

Chandigarh, June 26
As many as 43 alumni of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, who were selected for the defence forces, were honoured at the annual Achievers Meet organised at the institute.
Those felicitated included 10 alumni who were commissioned as officers in May-June this year. Others were those who had passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA) or presently undergoing pre-commission training in various service academies.
Presiding over the event, Maj Gen BS Grewal (retd), AFPI’s founder-director and member of the governing body, exhorted the cadets to to discover their hidden talents, overcome shortcomings and set higher standards of personal integrity.
AFPI Director Maj Gen Ajay H Chauhan (retd) said the institute had so far sent 229 cadets to the armed forces. He said 22 cadets, who had cleared their Services Selection Board interview this year, had started receiving joining letters for the NDA.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Om Birla re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest
First day in chair witnesses House adjournment following res...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat