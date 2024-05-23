43 over 85 years vote from home in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 22

A total of 43 Form 12D voters (above 85 years of age and PwD) opted to exercise their franchise from home on Tuesday.

Dera Bassi Assistant Returning Officer ARO Himanshu Gupta said, following the guidelines of the Election Commission, the booth-level officers held a door-to-door campaign to ask people above the age of 85 and PwD to get their consent for voting at home before June 1. He said 44 voters (25 PwD and 19 senior citizens) agreed to vote from home.

Gupta said that, as per the directions of the Patiala Returning Officer, six polling teams were formed to go to the houses of these voters so that they could exercise their franchise.

Madan Lal Goyal, a resident of Dhakoli (a senior citizen), said, “It is the first time I have voted at home. The process was well managed, and I would like to thank the Election Commission officials for all the arrangements.”

ARO Gupta said, “All the voters, barring one who died, used their voting right today.” The voter who died before polling belonged to the 85+ category,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dera Bassi #Mohali