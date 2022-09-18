44-run victory for Sukhna Zone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

Unbeaten half centuries by Gaurav Puri (68) and Abhijit Garg (50) helped Sukhna Zone to register a 44-run win over Terrace Zone during the ongoing UTCA Men’s Seniors T20 Tournament.

Batting first, Sukhna Zone scored 181/6 in 20 overs. Varun (3/30) was the pick of the bowlers. In reply, Ayush Sikka (64) helped Terrace Zone to achieve 137/7.

In the second match, Peace Zone beat Leisure Zone by 30 runs. Batting first, Peace Zone amassed 170/4 with the help of Aman (72), Alam Bakshi (33) and unbeaten Amrit Lubana (30).

In reply, Leisure Zone could score 140/7. Arshnoor (3/20) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side. Gagan Verma (41) was the top scorer for the batting side.

In the U-19 ODI tournament, Sukhna Zone defeated Terrace Zone by three wickets. Batting first, Terrace Zone was bundled out for 165 runs in the 32 overs.

Rohit Thapa (79) remained the main scorer for the side. Bharat Nandal (5/15) was the main wicket taker for the side.

In reply, Sukhna Zone achieved the target for the loss of seven wickets in 37 overs. Tanmay (5/40) shined for the bowling side, while Bharat Nandal scored 44 runs for the batting side.

In the second match, Leisure Zone defeated Peace Zone by six wickets. Batting first, Peace Zone was bundled out for 184 runs in 45 overs. In reply, Nikhil Kumar (44) and Aryan Sharma (42) achieved the target for the loss of four wickets.