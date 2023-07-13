45 cave-ins repaired in Mohali: MC chief

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 12

The Municipal Corporation has claimed to have resolved 100 issues related to roads, sewer and fallen trees in the city during the last two days.

MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur said a team led by Executive Engineer Kamaldeep Singh repaired 45 cave-ins, removed 33 fallen trees, besides repairing 22 pits on roads. MC teams drained out rainwater accumulated at Phases 4, 5, 9 and 11 and Sector 71.

She said waterlogging due to heavy rain damaged city roads, sewer lines and left potholes on roads and it was a daunting task to restore the situation in a short span of time. “However, our dedicated teams did it in a short while,” she said.

Phase 10 water booster tanks contaminated

The underground tanks of the water booster in Phase 10 have been contaminated due to mixing of rainwater, rendering it unfit for drinking.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said since residents of Phase 9, 10 and 11 were supplied with water from the booster. The Public Health Department would resolve the issue in two days, he added.

#Mohali