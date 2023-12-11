 45% undertrials, convicts in Burail jail non-locals: Report : The Tribune India

  45% undertrials, convicts in Burail jail non-locals: Report

45% undertrials, convicts in Burail jail non-locals: Report

45% undertrials, convicts in Burail jail non-locals: Report


Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, December 10

A significant proportion of individuals engaged in criminal activities in the city consisted of outsiders. As many as 46.15 per cent of undertrials and 44 per cent of convicts lodged in Burail jail in 2022 were non-locals. The statistics of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveal of 832 undertrials in Burail jail as on December 31, 2022, 448 belonged to the city, while 375 were from other states and the remaining nine from other countries.

Similarly, there were 363 convicts, of them 203 were from the city and 156 were from other states and four from other countries.

A UT police official said the high presence of outsiders was cited as a factor behind increased likelihood of criminal activity. “The city experiences a significant influx of visitors from neighboring states. And the probability of those with nefarious intent committing a crime remains high,” the officer said.

A large number of youngsters were also found involved in crime, suggests the age profile of both undertrials and convicts who were lodged in the jail as on December 31, 2022. The NCRB report states almost 62.5 per cent of undertrials were aged between 18 and 30. Of 832, 520 were aged between 18 and 30, 270 (32.5 per cent) between 30 and 50, and 42 (5 per cent) were above 50 years of age.

Similarly, of 363 convicts, 157 (43.3 per cent) were aged between 18 and 30, 166 (45.7 per cent) between 30 and 50, and 40 (11 per cent) were above 50 years of age.

Among the convicted inmates, 167 are serving life imprisonment, 89 undergoing 10-13 years of sentence, 21 serving 7-9 years, 31 serving 5-6 years and 40 undergoing 2-4 years of imprisonment, the report states.

30% in prison for crime against women

As many as 29.75 per cent of convicts lodged in Burail jail are serving imprisonment for committing crime against women, while 18.62 per cent of the undertrials are facing trial for such charges.


