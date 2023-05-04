46 BSF personnel get Police Medal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, presented the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 46 personnel of the BSF at an investiture held here today.

The recipients included an officer of the rank of Inspector General, five Deputy Inspectors General, 17 Commandants, eight other officers and 15 subordinate officers. Of them, 10 recipients have retired.

Felicitating the BSF personnel, the Governor lauded their role in securing the national borders under challenging conditions and changing adversities. He also appreciated the civic programmes undertaken by the force in border regions to instil confidence in the local population.

Earlier, the Additional Director General, Western Command, BSF, PV Rama Sastry, highlighted the history and role of the force. He listed out its recent achievements while undertaking border duties.