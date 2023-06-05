46 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 4
During a special drive to curb drunken driving in the city, the Chandigarh Traffic Police has issued 46 challans for the offence and impounded seven vehicles.
The police said anti-drunken driving checkpoints were set up in the city on the intervening nights of June 2 and 3, and June 3 and 4, during which motorists were issued challans for drunken driving.
Since January 1, a total of 753 challans have been issued by the police for the offence and 265 vehicles impounded.
“The local court has also suspended 109 driver’s licences for the offence,” said a police official. The police said the drive would continue in the future.
