46 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

During a special drive to curb drunken driving in the city, the Chandigarh Traffic Police has issued 46 challans for the offence and impounded seven vehicles.

The police said anti-drunken driving checkpoints were set up in the city on the intervening nights of June 2 and 3, and June 3 and 4, during which motorists were issued challans for drunken driving.

Since January 1, a total of 753 challans have been issued by the police for the offence and 265 vehicles impounded.

“The local court has also suspended 109 driver’s licences for the offence,” said a police official. The police said the drive would continue in the future.