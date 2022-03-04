48 soldiers, 24 units felicitated at Western Command investiture ceremony

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

The Indian Army’s Western Command, responsible for operations along our country’s western borders and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, honoured its distinguished and gallant soldiers at an Investiture Ceremony held at Mamun Military Station on Friday.

The solemn ceremony was organised by the Gurj Division under the aegis of Rising Star Corps of the Western Command. A total of 48 awardees, including posthumous, were felicitated for bravery, devotion to duty and distinguished service.

Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, presided over the solemn ceremony and presented medals to thirty-five officers, two junior commissioned officers and six other ranks besides five next-of-kin of martyrs.

Twenty-four battalions and units of the Army were also awarded Unit Appreciation awards for their outstanding performance. The citation, highlighting the indomitable spirit of each recipient was read out during the ceremony, an official statement said.

The event included inspection of a ceremonial guard of honour by the Army Commander and a display of modern weapon systems and equipment, including guns, tanks and other armaments. A large number of families and students from the station and schools also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Khanduri congratulated all the awardees who in accordance with the rich traditions of the Indian Army, have earned great honour in service of the Nation.

“Your indomitable courage, unassailable resolve and selfless sacrifice are indeed praiseworthy and set an example for all soldiers, units and formations under Western Command to achieve greater heights of excellence. We also have amidst us, the next of kin of five of our fallen brethren, who were killed in action displaying raw courage in protection of the motherland. I thank you for your presence here today, and assure you that the historic achievements of these heroes shall always be remembered and shall continue to inspire the whole of our nation and generations to come,” he said.