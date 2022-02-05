481 illegal debris dumpers challaned in 2021

Tribune News Service

Amarjot Kaur

Chandigarh, February 4

In the past one year, the Municipal Corporation has issued challan to 481 persons found dumping construction waste or debris in unauthorised zones of the City Beautiful. While the civic body has already earmarked 22 spots for dumping debris, illegal dumping of the construction waste continues to pollute the green, open spaces of the city.

According to the MC, the maximum number of challans (84) were issued in the month of December and the minimum of nine challans were issued in January 2021.

With a revised ‘The Chandigarh Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy-2022’, the MC minces no words in clearing its stance on checking pollution in the city. “We have been regularly keeping an eye on debris dumpers across the city. It has been found that construction waste dumping often happens late at night. It has been observed that it was green and open space around the Industrial Area where most of the city debris is thrown,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

She said, “In case of illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste, transporters or generators will be fined Rs5,500 per vehicle for dumping the unprocessed waste in low lying sites/land-fills or any public place in Chandigarh. Rates shall be increased by Rs500 on April 1 every year.”

Want to get rid of debris? dial toll-free number

The Chandigarh Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy-2022 underlines that construction and demolition waste has to be sent to the waste processing plant located at the Industrial Area, Phase l, Chandigarh, or any other designated location, either by the generator’s own conveyance or by requesting machinery from the MC by calling on toll-free number 0172-2787200 and by paying the requisite charges.