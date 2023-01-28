 5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali : The Tribune India

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Punjab minister Aman Arora honours students. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 27

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora unfurled the Tricolour at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase 6, Mohali, to mark the 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

The Punjab Housing & Urban Development, Information & Public Relations, New & Renewable Energy Sources and Printing & Stationery Minister said the state government proposed to construct 25,000 flats for the economically weaker section (EWS) across the state and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) would build 5,000 such flats in the city under the first phase of the scheme.

These EWS housing scheme flats, to be constructed on 75 acres of land, would be launched soon. Highlighting the achievements of the AAP government, the minister said around 26,000 government jobs had been provided to youth and services of 9,000 employees regularised in the past 10 months of governance. Under the state government’s “School of Eminence” project to ensure quality education to children, 117 schools would come up across the state, he said.

Special attention was being given to beautification, widening of roads and building new roundabouts in Mohali, a model city. Besides, GMADA had allocated four dedicated sites to the Municipal Corporation, Mohali, for developing market space, which would exclusively cater to street vendors of the city.

Various departments, including Health, Police, Agriculture, Forest, Verka, Employment Generation, Punjab Pollution Control Board and PSPCL highlighted their schemes and achievements through tableaus.

A large number of students drawn from various schools presented a cultural programme. Freedom fighters Gurdeep Singh and Sawarn Singh, both from Jhajjon village, were honoured by the minister. Another freedom fighter, Kehar Singh, of Basman village was honoured by the district administration at his residence.

