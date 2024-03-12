5,500 strays sterilised in 18 months, yet no let-up in dog-bite cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Questions were raised over the sterilisation drive of the MC during a House meeting in which dog bylaws were approved.

Taking up the issue, BJP councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla said, “Despite sterilisation, number of stray dogs is increasing. This morning, a dog bite case was reported in my ward. We need to take effective steps to identify how many have actually been sterilised as there is no visible result on the ground.”

Over 10K bitten by canines in 2023 The number of dog bite cases in the city had doubled in 2023 vis-à-vis a year before

In 2022, 5,365 persons were bitten by canines, while the number jumped to 10,621 up to December last year

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra says measures are being taken to control stray dog population

Nearly 5,500 strays have been sterilised in the past 18 months

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “About 5,500 stray dogs have been sterilised in the city in the past one-and-a-half years. We are taking several measures to identify them.”

Notably, the number of dog bite cases in the city had doubled in 2023 vis-à-vis a year before. In 2022, 5,365 persons were bitten by canines, while the number jumped to 10,621 up to December last year.

As per bylaws, up to four pet dogs can be kept in a 1 kanal house. While a 5 marla house can have one dog. All have to be registered with the MC.

Keeping in view the safety of the public and other living beings, six breeds have been banned. These are American Bulldog, American Pit Bull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentio, Rottweiler and any cross of these breeds. Anyone found breeding/keeping these dogs will be punished as per the bylaws and dog(s) seized immediately.

Also, the civic body has decided to mandate all volunteers/NGOs/dog lovers, groomers, pet breeders and shopkeepers to register with the MC. Their roles have also been specified in the bylaws. For various violations, there will be a fine ranging between Rs 200 and Rs 10,000. These bylaws were notified on June 7, 2010, and amended on July 21, 2020.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP