5 armed men rob priests in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 3

Two priests of an ashram were allegedly robbed by five unidentified miscreants under the jurisdiction of the Panjokhra police station here today.

Swami Gian Nath and Mahant Jaspal Mast Giri, residents of Khatoli village, alleged that around 1.35 am, five men carrying sticks and sharp-edged weapons reached their ashram at Khatoli village and claimed that they had come from the Panjokhra police station to carry out a search.

The suspects slapped the priests and forcibly took the keys of an almirah and other boxes. They took away Rs 65,000, three gold rings, a silver chain, a silver kada and seven mobile phones. The suspects had their faces covered with monkey caps. A case has been registered under Section 395 of the IPC at the Panjokhra police station.