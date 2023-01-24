5 bottling plants sans fire safety certificate sealed

Chandigarh, January 23
Excise and Taxation Department has sealed five bottling plants for not getting a valid fire safety certificate issued by the Municipal Corporation.
After a fire broke out at M/s Batra Distilleries Private Limited on October 27 last year, leading to the closure of the plant, the department had asked such units through notices to submit fire safety certificate. On account of non-compliance and non-submission of the certificate, the department sealed five bottling plants and imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh each on these. These plants are M/s Highfield Distillers and Bottlers Pvt Ltd, M/s Oasis Distilleries Ltd, M/s All Aces Distilleries and Bottlers Pvt Ltd, M/s Zannat Beverages Pvt Ltd and Queen Distilleries & Bottlers Pvt Ltd.
Meanwhile, after receiving information about violations such as under-pricing, officials of the department sealed the two liquor vends at Sector 9 and Sector 45 last evening. They were complaints about vends selling liquor at prices below the minimum retail sale price. The department clarified that there was zero tolerance policy against any violation of norms laid down in the Excise Policy and the Excise Act. — TNS
250 liquor cases confiscated
Officials of the Excise and Taxation Department and the police impounded a vehicle carrying around 250 cases of liquor bearing labels and holograms ‘For Sale in Punjab Only’. The cases were hidden under boxes containing medicines.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...