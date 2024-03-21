5 Chandigarh heritage items to be sold in Luxembourg

Chandigarh, March 20
Five heritage furniture items of the city will go under the hammer in Luxembourg (Europe) on March 24 with an auction price of Rs 37.80 lakh.
The artefacts, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, include a set of two easy armchairs, a writing chair, a low rectangular stool, a small desk, a set of two office cane chairs. The pair of easy arm chairs is the costliest item at Rs 14.40 lakh.
In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister for Culture G Kishanreddy, Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, has stated that the foreign auction houses are still auctioning Indian heritage items and making a huge money, despite the fact that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has banned the movement of such goods beyond Chandigarh in 2011.
Furniture designed by Pierre Jeanneret is very popular and is in heavy demand in the UK, the US and Europe.
“There is already a law to regulate the export trade in antiquities and art treasures, but the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) says the Chandigarh goods are not antiquity, although they have imposed a soft ban on their movement outside India at all the airport and seaports. However, it is observed that these articles are clearly covered under the definition of “art treasure”, i.e. Section 2 (b) of the Act,” he said.
Accordingly, it must be examined that the declaration of Chandigarh heritage articles as art treasure will ensure the ban on its export.
Despite the smuggling of heritage items in the past more than 15 years, offices, Punjab and Haryana High Court, PGI and Panjab University must be having articles worth Rs 1,000 crore at present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...