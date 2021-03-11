5 Congress councillors have joined AAP: Dera Bassi MLA

Zirakpur, April 26

There were ripples in the political circles of the local Municipal Council when news of five sitting Congress councillors shifting to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) camp started doing rounds this afternoon.

A photo of five Congress councillors with AAP Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa in the centre gave credence to the reports. However, by evening, two of them denied having shifted to the Congress and termed their meeting with the MLA merely as a social event.

Congress councillor Harjit Singh Minta (Ward No. 14), Neha Sharma (Ward No. 7), the wife of Partap Singh Rana, Renu Nehru (Ward No. 27), wife of Pawan Nehru; and Ajitpal Singh (Ward No. 6) were seen in an undated picture with AAP mufflers around their neck.

Meanwhile, Randhawa said, “All five councillors have joined AAP for the development of the constituency.” Congress MC president Udayvir Dhillon did not respond to the repeated phone calls by this correspondent.

#Zirakpur