5 couples reunited at Mohali Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 21

Five couples residing separately were reunited in the State Lok Adalat held in Sessions Division here today. The cases of these five couples were pending in the court of Barjinder Pal Singh, Principal Judge, Family Court, SAS Nagar.

The State Lok Adalat was organised under the aegis of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum-Executive Chairman, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, exclusively for three categories, namely family disputes, motor accident claims and land acquisition cases.

Baljinder Singh Maan, secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), SAS Nagar, revealed that 243 cases were taken up during the Lok Adalat and 100 of these were disposed of by virtue of compromise. Awards worth over Rs 11 crore were passed by the different Benches.

Three Benches were constituted at the district headquarter, which were presided over by Harsimranjit Singh, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Barjinder Pal Singh, Principal Judge, Family Court, and Devnoor Singh, Civil Judge (Junior Division).

Besides, one Bench at Kharar subdivision, which was presided over by Karun Garg, Civil Judge (Junior Division), and another at Dera Bassi subdivision, which was presided over by Manjot Kaur, Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division), were constituted.

Harpal Singh, District & Sessions Judge, SAS Nagar, had called various meetings of judicial officers, advocates, representatives of insurance companies and other stakeholders for the successful organisation of the Lok Adalat.

