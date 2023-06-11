5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

The city today witnessed the hottest day of this monsoon season as the daytime temperature reached 40.4°C. The Met Department considers the monsoon season from June 1 to September 30.

A respite from the scorching heat is expected for the next few days with the department predicting another rain spell. People faced a tough time as the maximum temperature touched as 40.4°C, two degrees above normal. However, the minimum temperature remained normal at 26°C.

“Temperatures are not expected to rise as there is a rain forecast for next few days,” said Chandigarh Meteorological Department’s Director Manmohan Singh. Another rain spell is likely from June 11 to 15.

The monsoon hit India on Thursday with its onset over Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1. However, the Met Director said it was yet to be ascertained when the monsoon would hit the city. The department would be in a position to better predict the monsoon’s arrival here once it reached around Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The IMD had earlier said due to the “Biparjoy” cyclone, the onset of the monsoon over Kerala would be mild. The very severe cyclone, "Biparjoy" will intensify and move towards nearly north-northwest.