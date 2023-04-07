5 days after attack, Saha youth succumbs

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 6

A 20-year-old youth, who was attacked with a sharp weapon on March 31, succumbed to his injuries last night.

The deceased was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kesri village in Saha.

In his complaint to the police, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Saha, stated, “On March 31, I came to know that someone has attacked my brother with a sharp weapon and he has suffered grave injuries in his neck and an arm. Vijay was rushed to a hospital. Due to injuries in his neck, he was not able to speak, but through gestures, he informed that he was attacked by two men who had their faces covered,” he stated.

Jeet Singh, SHO, Saha police station, said, “Vijay underwent surgeries at the hospital. Doctors had said he might not be able to speak, but his condition was said to be out of danger. However, he died last night. Initially, a case of attempt to murder was registered, but now the charge of murder has been included in the FIR against unidentified persons. The body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem examination.”

“There were wounds on his neck and arm. As per the claims of the victim’s family, Vijay was attacked by two men, but no eyewitness has come forward so far. Evidence is being collected and further investigation in the case is on,” he added.